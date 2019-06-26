Dear Editor: As a young public intellectual, the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas regarded efforts at facing Germany’s past as “practiced rehabilitation.” This is true of the United States, as well, regarding reparations. This past week, hearings for House Resolution 40 were in full swing. The relationship between race and capitalism is the double-helix that so many before have critiqued, and yet, our “practiced rehabilitation” limits solutions to soothing momentary manifestations and delusions of success. Constitutional amendments, civil rights acts, social movements and an increasingly insulated public sphere where motives for a better tomorrow are suffocated under social media “likes” and book contracts, which are forgotten by the next cycle. We are constantly practicing without ever healing, increased function without a healthy sustainability. Because the case of reparations is culturally packaged as a black critique of capitalism and equality, the great majority of the nations’ inhabitants will ignore or reject the necessity to heal and birth a new nation and, instead, continue with a "practiced rehabilitation."
Wisconsin’s elected federal officials should support H.R. 40 and take an active role in possible applications to our state. It is shortsighted to see reparations in Wisconsin as a monetary exchange. In a state where racially based inequities are found in the criminal justice system, education outcomes and access to housing, just to name a few, reparations could take the form of mandatory reforms put forth by government commissions peopled by representatives of those who are impacted. Before this, however, we, as inhabitants of this state and as neighbors to each other, must accept that we are politically and socially liable for the past sins of this nation and how the fruit of these sins nurture the inequalities of today. If denial continues to win the day, then, to paraphrase Brecht, the womb of the past will remain fertile.
Matthew Sargent
Middleton
