Matthew Mitro: End all the COVID-19 restrictions now

Dear Editor: I have been disheartened by the tyranny displayed by all levels of executive government this past year. The assumption of endless emergency powers and issuing of restrictive edicts, in contradiction to our rights guaranteed in the Constitution, have largely gone unchecked.
Is COVID-19 the only thing that matters anymore? Science should inform but never dictate policy. Values and costs have to be seriously considered. Instead I see politicians unable or unwilling to think critically about science and succumbing to the fear being peddled by "public health" officials. We have consequently destroyed livelihoods, crushed the sense of purpose work gives so-called "non-essential" persons, and disenfranchised an entire generation of children who have been prevented from socializing and forming human bonds outside of home at school. The mental health crisis we have unleashed on society, and particularly on children, should have every mayor, county executive and governor ashamed.
As the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths collapse everywhere, it should now be evident that non-pharmaceutical interventions like masking, physical separation and lockdowns have done nothing to stop the virus from doing what viruses do. But don't take my word for it. Look at the ample evidence.
I wonder, when I see the fear still prevalent in the masked faces of people avoiding one another in public, if we can ever walk back from what we've done to our society. But I have a suggestion. The restrictions we've been forced to live with this past year have been predicated on the idea that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is driving the pandemic. This never made biological sense and has now been proven wrong. End the restrictions — all of them — now. Let us make their own informed decisions, without the heavy hand of government holding us down. We are better than this.
Matthew Mitro
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.