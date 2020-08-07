Matthew Mitnick and Adrian Lampron: Brian Benford fights for students

Dear Editor: Not enough students have taken the time to look into Brian Benford. We have gotten to know Brian over the past few months and as student leaders, we’re proud to endorse him for state Senate. Here’s why:
Brian has a proven track record of supporting young people. He served as youth resource director for O’Keeffe Middle School, bringing together Madison Schools & Community Recreation to help East Side youth. Also, as founder of the Madison Fatherhood Alliance, Brian promoted positive parenting among young male caregivers. In his platform, support for higher education, K-12 schools and teachers take center stage.
Brian also understands student interests personally, as he completed his master's in social work at UW this year. As a graduate of and now success coach for the UW Odyssey Project, he gives back so that other non-traditional students can find success.
Finally, Brian knows how to listen. He takes the time to talk to everybody and actually wants to get to know you. We want a representative who is going to listen to new student concerns as they arise and not get stuck in an old vision. Brian has grown and changed as a man, a student, and a leader throughout his life, always while looking out for the best interests of our community.
Voters need to look past talking points and fancy campaign ads. Instead, look at how Brian has thanklessly been serving us all for the past 30 years. Vote Benford on Aug. 11!
Matthew Mitnick and Adrian Lampron
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!