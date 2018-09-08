Dear Editor: For the past four years, Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District has been represented in the state Senate by Howard Marklein of Spring Green. As Marklein’s first term comes to a close, it is appropriate to review his record to see if he is fit for re-election. After extensive evaluation, I can assure you that there are several "red flags," but this takes precedent:
"Motion 999" (approved during the July Fourth weekend, 2015): Along with 11 of his colleagues on the Joint Finance Committee, Marklein attempted to pass sweeping changes to Wisconsin’s open records law by secretly inserting a last-second amendment to the state’s 2015-17 budget. The changes would have allowed for government officials to legally hide certain legislative endeavors from the public, but the effort was widely repudiated and hastily removed when it was exposed by other legislators and the press. A few days after the incident was reported, Marklein issued an addendum, removing the proposed changes that he had originally approved. None of the 12 Republicans who sought to push the provisions through without disclosing them ever publicly claimed responsibility for writing them, nor did they reveal who did.
The Motion 999 affair should be worn like a scarlet letter by each of the legislators involved. Their attempt to conceal any part of the lawmaking process from the citizens of Wisconsin is a transgression committed against people of all political persuasions. It was a breach of trust that should preclude Marklein’s re-election.
Marklein possesses neither the integrity nor the political will to adequately fill the seat of his predecessor, Dale Schultz (a Republican who was respected for his independence and decency). I will be voting for Kriss Marion in November.
Matthew Gregg
Dodgeville
