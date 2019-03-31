Dear Editor: Early in the summer of 2018 I was considering a run for alder. I felt like no one within the city's government had the political will to truly tackle racial inequity within the city. I was on the verge of running but decided against it, as I felt my running for office would have been serving my ego; my own benefit was my main drive even though I wanted to serve Madison. We don't need more politicians looking out for their careers.
Tag Evers heard I was thinking about running and reached out to me. We grabbed some coffee and things quickly became clear to me. Tag wanted what was best for Madison — he wasn’t running for himself but because he saw a need for leadership in the city. And importantly, he wanted to make sure he got racial equity right.
How does he do this? By allowing himself to be wrong, knowing he doesn’t know everything, that he doesn’t have all the solutions and that is OK. That there are people with lived and learned experiences that trump his, but he is willing to listen and learn from those people. This setting aside of ego to get things right is what won my support.
If you ever wonder where Tag stands on something, ask him. If you want an alder who will truly listen and engage with our community, that is Tag. You want an alder who is willing to push and take bold steps to solve racial disparities, climate change, flooding, transportation, and housing. You want an alder who is will truly put people first — that is Tag.
Tag wants to get it right and has put in the work to do so. So District 13, let's get it right with Tag.
Matthew Braunginn
Madison
