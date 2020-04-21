Matt Schweigert: Time for officials to honor ethanol deals

Dear Editor: Deals aren’t made by paper. They’re made by people. And right now we’ve got some bad actors trying to unmake our deal.

Ethanol was and is rural folks coming together with city folks to work hard, grow corn, boost energy independence, hold down fuel costs and keep our air clean.

The current administration keeps making promises to honor our decades-old deal, but now is the time to make it stick. Make the EPA follow the ruling of the 10th Circuit Court, which would end special oil company exemptions that erode the nation’s biofuel targets and destroy demand for U.S. crops.

We are only days away from millions of Americans going to the fields to plant this crop, and millions more depend on it. In these uncertain times, this is something we must be able to count on — that our elected men and women have the character to honor our deal and enforce the law.

End the delays, enforce the rulings of the court, blend the ethanol, and let us get back to what we do best as Americans.

Your farmer,

Matt Schweigert

Cuba City

