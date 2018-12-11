Dear Editor: Gov. Walker has received numerous wins during this current lame-duck session in the way of approved appointees. What he has currently facing him is the opportunity to be a brand ambassador to one of two Wisconsin Republican Party divisions: a party that respects the will of the people of Wisconsin, or one that is willing to pursue a win through scorched-earth policy. He has the opportunity to define the party by vetoing these bills, and in doing so, protecting an image of the GOP.
My hope is that he does. My gut says he won't.
Matt Coppens
Madison
