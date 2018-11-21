Dear Editor: Trump supporters chanted “lock her up” during campaign rallies in 2016 (and still do) when Trump — a candidate then — hammered Hillary Clinton on using personal email to conduct government business. He made this a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign.
Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, also sent hundreds of emails using her personal email accounts about White House business and her official schedule to administration aides, Cabinet officials and personal assistants in 2017.
While the Fox News gave the story only 25 seconds of coverage, this bombshell revelation is real and not “fake news.” Yet I am not seeing any Trump supporters chanting “lock her up” about Ivanka.
Based on what happened in 2016, Ivanka was fully aware of severe consequences for using personal email for government business, yet she did it. If this was such an enormous betrayal of the public trust for Hillary, then it should be the same for Ivanka. To me, this double standard is disgusting, hypocritical and smells bad too. Nobody is above the law and no security breach should be tolerated.
On the other hand, I am so pleased to see the bipartisan approach of our elected officials in Washington, D.C., to deal with this issue. Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina and chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, in cooperation with House Democrats, sent a letter to the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly demanding they hand over information about Ivanka’s personal emails by Dec. 5.
If the committee members conclude any violation of federal laws, Rep. Gowdy should tell Ivanka: “You are fired and we will lock you up.”
Masood Akhtar
Middleton
