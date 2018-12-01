Dear Editor: It is naïve to think that President Trump will blame the Saudi prince for Jamal Khashoggi's death. Trump has not only disputed his own U.S. intelligence report concluding that the Saudi prince ordered the killing of U.S.-based journalist Khashoggi but has actually blamed the "world" by saying that the world is a vicious place. He has also ignored the criticism of high-ranking officials from both parties.
This is because Trump's relationship with the prince is immensely helping him and his immediate family members financially and this will continue even when Trump is not president. As president of a powerful country, you have direct access to world leaders, including wealthy individuals like the prince. That is why Trump has also appointed his daughter and son-in law, with no political experience, as his senior advisers — so they also have direct access to these wealthy individuals who routinely invest in the U.S. and U.S.-owned businesses abroad.
I need to remind us of what Trump said back in 2015: "Saudi Arabia, I get along with all of them. They buy apartments from me. They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much." Trump's tax cuts have also benefited Trump and his immediate family members tremendously. His campaign slogan "America First" has now clearly become "Trump First and America Last."
It's time for our newly elected House of Representatives to investigate Trump and his immediately family members' finances and their ties to these wealthy leaders in a bipartisan way and bring transparency. They should hold them accountable for any wrongdoing. Please remember they are innocent until proven guilty. Our elected officials have constitutional responsibility. They have been sent to Washington, D.C., to represent the view of the people.
Masood Akhtar
Middleton
