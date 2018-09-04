Dear Editor: Politicians will continue talking about our current strong economy and low unemployment rates. But the reality is very different.
Data just published by the Urban Institute found that "food insecurity" was the most common hardship. Some 40 percent of American adults said their families had trouble meeting at least one basic need for food, health care, housing or utilities. This shows the magnitude of real financial hardship. These data are consistent with another stunning report just released by the United Way ALICE Project.
Recently, the Pew Research Center released its own study on residents in 38 countries around the globe. Residents in 20 countries said people like them were better off than they were 50 years ago, but unfortunately the U.S. was not among them. In fact, the U.S. was one of 18 countries in which people said they were actually worse off than a century ago.
Some well-known economists point to growing inequality in the U.S. and say the rich are getting richer, while the poor are stuck in low-paid jobs. This is also consistent with the ALICE Project, which shows that the gap between the wealthy and the poor in this country is perhaps the biggest it has been in our lifetimes.
This growing "inequality gap" is setting the stage for potential major societal disasters. If nearly 40 percent of all Americans can not afford "the basics," what does that say about the true state of the U.S. economy? Many Americans are still working more than one job and in many households both the mother and the father are working more than one more job, and still barely scrape by, prioritizing which bills gets paid and hoping no one gets sick. The average American can't scrap together $500 for an emergency. In the late 1800s, American workers used to work 12 or more hour workdays' many do that today to survive.
I am asking our elected officials to make America great again by offering American workers living in both rural and urban areas high-paying jobs so they can also enjoy their lives and spend some of their free time with their families as we all do. Otherwise, I am afraid that America will become the world's first poor rich country.
Masood Akhtar
Middleton
