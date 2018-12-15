Dear Editor: Baraboo High School is launching its first event in the series Baraboo Acts: Serve2Unite on Monday, Dec. 17, which will be followed by an all-day event Dec. 18 called “Thunderbird Day of Peace.” This is their first step in the development of the Baraboo Acts Community Action Plan to build an inclusive community.
Now let’s look at what happened in Baraboo Monday, Dec. 10. Two incidents: 1) a flier of an anti-Semitic nature was affixed to the Jack Young Middle School, and 2) an anti-Semitic video was posted on the website (minds.com).
The school is taking these unfortunate incidents as an opportunity to engage in dialogues to address hate, which is rising at an alarming rate in this country.
Hate is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue, it is a human issue. Hundreds of lives are being lost. Therefore, I am asking the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, a nonpartisan state agency, to create a statewide K-12 Anti-Hate Task Force to: 1) study root causes of hate 2) review successful models, if any, in other states 3) develop education programs to address them, and 4) incorporate these programs into K-12 curriculum moving forward.
The task force should include representatives from various ethnic groups, including our youth. I see youth as our ambassadors to build an inclusive community state-wide.
Together we can and together we should. I am confident that Wisconsin can become a role model for other states to follow to address hate and build a peaceful state (first of its kind in the nation).
Masood Akhtar, president/founder, We Are Many – United Against Hate
Middleton
