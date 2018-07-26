Dear Editor: The Citizens United ruling by the Supreme Court established a “legal bribery” system of "pay to play" politics in America. Everybody knows that wealthy donors or corporations do not donate money simply because they like a candidate. In almost all cases these donors want something significant in return.
All major issues can be solved if we take out private money out of our politics. In my opinion, this can easily be accomplished: 1) if citizens go out in masses and vote in mid-term election, and 2) "unbribed" candidates develop a strong message that would clearly differentiate them from "bribed candidates" and then develop a strategy of how best to communicate.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year old woman from New York, is a good example of an "unbribed" candidate with a good message. She collected only $600,000 in donations from small-dollar donors and defeated the "bribed" 56-year-old Rep. Joe Crowley, one of the top Democrats in the House of Representatives with close ties with Wall Street who spent nearly $3 million. She never held an office before. In one of her ads she said, "This race is about people versus money. We've got people. They've got money."
Yes, we can.
Masood Akhtar
Middleton
