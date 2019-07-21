Dear Editor: An open letter to Melania Trump: This is America and I am glad you and your parents are here.
Slovenia, your native country, has huge government debt, but we, as U.S. citizens, are not going to ask you and your parents to go back and fix that problem. Rather, we will ask you to please stay here. There is a reason why you are here.
You became a U.S. citizen in 2006 and your parents became U.S. citizens in 2018. We, wholeheartedly, welcome you all in this country, which we call our home. I am sure you and your parents are enjoying the American dream and the “chain migration”.
America is certainly a land of immigrants. Diversity is our strength and not a weakness. We all believe that what really makes America exceptional and has helped build this great nation is our policy of accepting any and all people, no matter their origin, color or religion. We should be thankful to our Founding Fathers for their vision and for protecting our democratic values — liberty, equality and justice for all.
Let’s treat other immigrants the same way as we would like to be treated — with respect and dignity. God bless America.
Masood Akhtar
Middleton
