Mary Wichita: Jill Underly is a clear, compelling choice for state superintendent

Dear Editor: The election is April 6, with important local races as well as the selection of state school superintendent. Voter turnout will likely be low, so your vote will have a great impact. Find out what you need to know at Vote411.org/ballot.
While many of us know our local candidates personally or through conversations with friends, statewide candidates are often unknown. So what informs our decision? In the case of Jill Underly and her opponent for state school superintendent, their years of experience in education and their priorities are similar. The critical difference is Underly’s unequivocal support for equitable and fair funding for public schools and her opposition to the 2011 legislation, Act 10, which cut school and local government funding on the backs of teachers and other public employees.
Her opponent supports Act 10 and other policies that undermine public education; not surprisingly, she has garnered the support of anti-public school donors such as billionaire Arthur Dantchik, from Pennsylvania — a Betsy DeVos ally — and George and Susan Mitchell, who have pushed hard to privatize education in Wisconsin for years.
Underly is committed to ensuring that every child, every day, has access to a first-class public education, regardless of their ZIP code. Her platform includes high-quality early childhood education, mental health and emotional wellness support, a revamping of teacher education, recruitment and retention, and education equity for all children. For us, the choice of Jill Underly is clear and compelling.
Mary Wichita
Mason
