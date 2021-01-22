Mary Verzal: I am confident COVID-19 vaccines will work

Dear Editor: I have dedicated my career to the pharmaceutical industry, helping discover and patent new drugs that treat people suffering from medical conditions. And given my background, I understand the incredible scientific feat of creating and producing the COVID-19 vaccines, and I am confident that these vaccines will work.
This is the largest vaccination effort the U.S., and the world, has ever embarked upon. It’s an enormous undertaking to distribute hundreds of millions of vaccines and administer them to at least 70% of the population. Fortunately, we have an established distribution network in place with the infrastructure and logistics expertise to overcome the challenges we are facing.
Our health care distributors are already doing their part to help achieve this massive operation. Right now, they are working around the clock to distribute available vaccine doses and the supplies needed to administer them to all 50 states, including here in Wisconsin. Already, they have distributed roughly 500,000 doses to our state.
The initial administration of the vaccine has been a bit bumpier than the distribution efforts, but I’m thankful that the vaccines are getting to our state and hope the administration of those vaccines will soon catch up.
The road ahead will not be easy. It will take time and adaptation on all of our parts. However, with the support of logistics and scientific experts within our health care supply chain, I have faith that we will vaccinate the population needed to achieve herd immunity, finally overcoming COVID-19.
Mary Verzal
Bristol
