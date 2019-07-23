Dear Editor: My neighbors need to leave.
To the left, my neighbor makes a lot of noise. He built a garage for buying and selling tractors and farm equipment. All day long he is revving them up. I think he is Polish. I wish he would go back to his own country and fix his farm machines.
To the right my neighbor is trying to drain a swamp to build a new field for crops. He runs the backhoes all day long. I think his family is originally from Germany. I wish he would go back to where he came from and fix his land.
My neighbor across the street is always shouting loud because no one hears him. His parents are old. I think they originally came from Czechoslovakia. I wish they would go home and shout to each other there.
I would be happy if all the neighbors went back home. That would leave me to just hear my own voice. My family is originally from Norway. I think we are OK. We should be here.
This is all fiction.
I love my neighbors. They look out for me and I try to look out for them. We are all immigrants, except the Native Americans. I am Swedish and Polish. Some of my neighbors are of German descent.
Who are the GOP fooling? Racism has no seat at the American table. We are all immigrants, except the Native Americans. Wake up and see the cruel GOP for what they are.
Mary Smith
Richland Center
