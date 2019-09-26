Dear Editor: The only wall that has been built is monumental. It divides you and me. It separates my community from managing its own resources, my vote from its worth, my health from my body, workers from fair wages, and education from the masses. The wall is built with money, greed, power and us.
Mitch McConnell, paralyzing the Senate. Stephen Miller, demonizing immigrants and refugees. Lindsey Graham, opposing gun control. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, obstructionist members of the Freedom Caucus. Sean Hannity, misinformation. Ted Cruz, wants to abolish the Department of Education. Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, against protecting the environment. Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, Wisconsin gerrymander engineers. Hard, dense bricks in the wall.
The wall is a tangled web of money attached to strings to short-sighted people.
Remember the mouse that gnawed the rope and freed the lion? This is no rope. It's policies, laws, judges and corruption, wattled and daubed with money.
Republicans built these walls to separate us from the paradise they built for corporations and the wealthy. A paradise they enjoy. Their own gated community. They have clean air, clean water, good education, healthcare and piles of money.
To the powerless person: VOTE.
TEAR down that wall.
Mary Smith
Richland Center
