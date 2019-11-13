Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Howard Marklein are some of the state jesters of Wisconsin. For two years these Republicans have danced, tricked and amused themselves on stage in Madison. Meanwhile, the humor is lost on struggling, hard-working Wisconsinites as nothing gets done in government. It’s a sick show that is killing Wisconsin.
The jesters fired agriculture secretary Brad Pfaff. These jokers were upset that Pfaff wanted funds released for mental health assistance for farmers. Howard Marklein fancies himself an advocate for farming in the state. It’s a hat he wears over his Republican fool’s cap. A joke with consequences for farmers.
Tricks were played by Scott Fitzgerald when he called to order a session for gun safety, in an empty room, had a laugh, then seconds later adjourned. So amusing, and good one for putting guns in the hands of madmen. School children’s safety is not a joke.
Vos and Fitzgerald took a big puff of hot air and slapped their cheeks to stop redistricting and early voting reform. Now people have two weeks to vote absentee, reduced from seven weeks. The jesters voted to keep drawing crooked lines around poor neighborhoods so their vote doesn’t count. Which end did the air come out of? People’s votes matter.
I wish they could see what fools they are and how they are hurting the people.
History will illuminate and the joke will be on them, but in the meantime, Wisconsin is not amused.
Mary Smith
Richland Center
