Dear Editor: It may not be glamorous, or fun at times, but striving for a balanced viewpoint seems the wisest choice to move forward here in Richland County, Wisconsin and America.
The thrill of chanting, "AOC Sucks!" or "Lock Her Up!" is intoxicating. The mantras of "Never Trump!" or "Impeachment!" are cathartic.
They stop progress in its tracks. A full stop, dead end.
Politicians and pundits on both sides using blanket statements, inflated interpretations or accusatory language are clues to our problems of partisanship. They are easy and shallow. Run when people use them. They are snake oil sellers — pied pipers —leading us to where they want to go.
Convince me and inspire me, but the argument doesn't need to put down the other party or make grandiose judgments without facts. Is the loudest voice in the room the most balanced and thoughtful?
Government needs to work, and work for not all, but most, to inch forward. All politics is local and we all share the same local problems. Is it fair to believe that the other party's ideas should be flatly rejected no matter what? That is not balanced. Have we all gone mad? We have to believe we are all working in good faith as a starting point. That has to be an essential agreement to begin with or we will go on with hot words and little growth.
Newscasters, politicians and pundits that need the crutch of inflammatory words, catchphrases or unfounded judgments can't be the way forward.
Lawmakers here in Wisconsin who flatly rejected the new Capital Budget proposal, can't they have used a productive, grounded viewpoint that didn't question the good faith on the other side? Eighty-two projects? Not one found common ground? Tired of the teeter-totter of politics? Look for the balance beam.
Mary Smith
Richland Center
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.