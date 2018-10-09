Dear Editor: Bravo to Dave Zweifel! Almost every other Big 10 stadium we've been to has railings to assist fans up and down their aisles. The lack of railings at Camp Randall just shows how little regard the money-hungry UW Althletic Department has for their longtime ticket holders. We've had season tickets for almost 40 years (even through the Don Morton years) and now my husband can't sit in our seats (section C, row 69) because he can't get up or down the stairs. But sure, let's spend $70 million to upgrade premium seating in the end zone, not a penny to make the stadium safer for long-term ticket holders.
Mary Robbins
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.