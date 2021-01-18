Mary Richardson: Advocates for reopening schools make false equivalencies

Dear Editor: Can we please stop advocating for reopening our public schools by comparing them to attending an open private school? Really, please?
The false equivalence of one school versus 52 locations has no place in the conversation. There is no honest comparison between the number of students, staff and safety issues of one versus 52 schools with thousands of students and staff.
Building modifications or acquisition of extra space, schedules, transportation, lunch accommodation, special needs student safety, and the need for extra staff are on the school side of responsibilities. Then, changing the parental responsibility from virtual learning monitor to logistics manager and taxi driver, particularly if they have multiple children in different schools — in person some days, virtual others for some or all of them. Couple that with the lack of federal guidance and funds, the hamstringing of our state government by those who want everything but refuse to provide the extra funds for staff and modifications or allow state officials to promote anything that smacks of a “mandate,” and add in the pushback on basic safety measures in the general public, and you have the perfect recipe for disaster.
Are these early open advocates the same ones that complain about taxes, too? Let’s focus on the realities in front of us. It is hard. It’s complicated. And, by the way, there’s a pandemic in full force.
Mary Richardson
Madison
