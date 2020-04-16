Mary Peterson-Smith: Trump's flim-flam act is up

Dear Editor:

Dear Donald J. Trump,

The American people are not paying you to tell them bedtime stories. They don’t want a fairy tale while Grandma is sick in the hospital.

They are not paying you to insult governors when they ask for help.

They are not paying you for a glamour photography shoot in front of the big, really big ship to comfort us.

They are not paying you to make fun of journalists asking tough questions.

They didn’t elect you to tear down institutions, not fill vacant administrative positions, and underfund preparedness so we are vulnerable to pandemics.

They did not elect you to put yes-men all around you like a fort to keep out the big, bad truths.

I think the flim-flam man act has gone as far as it can go.

You are blowing like a torn, tatty, thin man in the winds of reality.

Please, blow away with your hot, harsh, mean air.

America needs someone real.

Remember this on Nov. 3.

Mary Peterson-Smith