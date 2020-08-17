Mary Peterson-Smith: Rainy days and Mondays

Dear Editor: It’s been raining a lot in the past weeks, months, four years. What kind of person likes the Trump administration? I don’t understand.
Are they the kind of person that likes Karen Carpenter? Do they love the goodness and earnestness of her voice? Are they the kind of people that love children? Do they treat their neighbors well?
How can they not see how petty and self-centered our current president is? How incompetent he is? Don’t they see his racism? Don’t they see he is a terrible manager?
How can people want another four years of chaos? Alienation to our allies? How can they be so fundamentally different than me? Am I missing something?
I ask myself, why can’t they share the world with others. Are they greedy people that only want a good life for themselves, screw everyone else? Maybe they live such isolated lives that they don’t see other people that are truly different from themselves as human beings.
I understand that I don’t want to be a Trump supporter. It’s wrong. The rain of hate these last four years is anti-American and cruel. November, let’s hope there is a ray of sunshine.
Mary Peterson-Smith
Richland Center
