Mary Peterson-Smith: Jesus would still be a radical

Dear Editor: “Jesus was a radical.” My father said that many times growing up. A businessman, my dad was the original good guy. While my mom did laundry for six kids, he took us on the hill to fly kites. He raked leaves on the church grounds, was deacon, worked for Habitat for Humanity, and marched for fair housing in Milwaukee. When my shoe broke on a hike, he carried me on his back for over a mile.
I thought I knew what he meant when he said Jesus was a radical. As a kid I thought it meant he was brave. Brave was a vague notion of strength for something ideal. I thought Jesus must have been a very strong and brave man. Someone powerful.
I don’t think that anymore. I think Jesus must have been kind. I mean the kind of thoughtfulness that carries communities and nations forward. A selflessness. He must have been an empathetic man that was extraordinarily brave. Brave in that he would seek a path forward for all, and not be swayed by money or persuasion. No ego.
Love your enemies. Turn the other cheek.
What is good for our whole community? What is the best for every citizen? How can we keep the whole nation healthy? How do we prevent war?
In these times when kindness is not popular, I think Jesus would be a radical.
Mary Peterson-Smith
Richland Center
