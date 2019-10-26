Dear Editor: Wisconsin is in my bones. It's my framework for everything I am.
I eat Wisconsin. I drink Wisconsin water and beer. I am made of Wisconsin. I'm ill that convenience stores feed us with junk made in factories that send the profits out of state.
I see our state. My eyes look out across a ridge prairie waving so gently as an homage to us. Rock bluffs along the Kickapoo river. Wheat fields along Lake Winnebago. I also see huge dairy farms polluting our rivers and lakes. So shortsighted. So greedy.
I speak Wisconsin. I'm proud of it. I talk to hardworking people in restaurants, bars, grocery stores. A quick joke, practical advice, or a story at a bar. I talk to resilient people that don't get paid enough, live with stress and do the best they can.
I feel Wisconsin's bounty. My shoulders ache paddling the lower Wisconsin river. Who gets to experience deer, turkeys, eagles and sandhill cranes? We do. Wisconsin is available to everyone. Thank you senators, governors , mayors or congressmen for setting the land and water aside for us. How unselfish.
I'm surrounded by Wisconsin in the air, the land, the water and the people.
I love Wisconsin. I will be here forever. I've lived in eight foreign countries, but it’s Wisconsin that is in my bones. I'm so lucky and I hope the children of Wisconsin are lucky too.
Mary Peterson-Smith
Richland Center
