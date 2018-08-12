Dear Editor: Elections have real-life consequences for all of us, even those who are too young to vote. In the race for Wisconsin governor, Kelda Roys clearly stands out with her passion for and commitment to quality education. For me, it’s a no-brainer: Get behind the candidate who will put children first, not one who has sat idly by at DPI as Wisconsin has sunk from third to 34th in the nation in fourth-grade reading. Throw in your lot with the candidate who believes that science and evidence trump philosophy and personal preference when it comes to teaching children. Back the candidate who will boldly and enthusiastically seek out the best resources to guide improvement of educational outcomes, not one who timidly maintains the status quo. Support the candidate who energetically seeks to replicate the advances made in other states and countries, not one who is passively resigned to poor results and achievement gaps while blaming families and societal pressures for our educational failures. Look for the candidate who is concerned with how we spend our educational dollars, not one who simply wants more. Give our children a voice in the statehouse: vote for Kelda Roys on Aug.14.
Mary Newton
Wauwatosa
