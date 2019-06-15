Dear Editor: At a time when Republicans on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee are priding themselves in how much they are cutting out of Gov. Evers' budget, there was a roads forum in Yuba on June 1 to discuss the challenges the county faces in repairing our roads.
Jeanetta Kirkpatrick, Richland County Board chair, gave an overview of the budget and the news was not good. There are not enough tax dollars coming to the county to meet our needs. A substantial amount of the roads budget was consumed by winter maintenance. With great hesitation, the Board voted to approve a wheel tax this year of $20 per car or truck under 8,000 pounds, recognizing that state roads funding cannot be depended upon. Imposing a wheel tax to other vehicles is not allowed by state law.
County and township crews are stretching the funds as far as they can knowing that only a small percentage of the needed repairs are available. One estimate was that at current funding levels, it would take 100 years to reach all the roads just once.
Under these circumstances, why has the Joint Finance Committee removed the 8-cent gas tax increase from the governor’s budget? For the average driver, that amounts to about $40 a year. More importantly, it also would be 8 cents more per gallon raised from every vehicle traveling through the state. This is a positive beginning. Forty dollars a year is far less than the cost of a blown tire or a damaged exhaust system.
The Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee, including our Sen. Howard Marklein, are playing partisan politics, but the citizens are paying the price of their political gamesmanship. We need to ask Republicans, at what point do the needs of rural Wisconsinites become a priority? When will Republicans to tend to our needs?
Mary Miller
Richland Center
