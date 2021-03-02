 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary McLees: Thank you, city employees, for your work

Mary McLees: Thank you, city employees, for your work

Dear Editor: I would like to suggest that it would be appreciated to have someplace to send notes of thanks and gratitude to city employees for the work they do.

In light of the recent disastrous freeze in Texas, I and many others would like to express gratitude for the care and expertise the city workers demonstrate daily in keeping the city working well.

Thank you for keeping our streets clear and navigable and our homes warm during arctic conditions.

Mary McLees

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics