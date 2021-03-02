Mary McLees: Thank you, city employees, for your work

Dear Editor: I would like to suggest that it would be appreciated to have someplace to send notes of thanks and gratitude to city employees for the work they do.
In light of the recent disastrous freeze in Texas, I and many others would like to express gratitude for the care and expertise the city workers demonstrate daily in keeping the city working well.
Thank you for keeping our streets clear and navigable and our homes warm during arctic conditions.
Mary McLees
Madison
