Mary Maronek: Voter disenfranchisement is treasonous

Dear Editor: Sadly, many Republican politicians who continue to advance the "Big Lie" that President Biden did not fairly win the election are willing to cancel the votes of millions of Americans — disenfranchising American citizens — for what appears to be maintaining their political power and futures. I cannot understand why this behavior is not being called for what it is — treason against our country and the American people. Am I being too harsh? Please help me understand how these lies are helping our country.
Mary Maronek
Mount Pleasant
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.