Mary Lou Reisch: Trump is the worst president in U.S. history

Dear Editor: Donald Trump's list of despicable transgressions is lengthy. One of the worst, in my opinion, occurred on the day Trump returned from his stint at Walter Reed Medical Center. After exiting the helicopter, he climbed the steps of the South Portico and arrogantly ripped off his protective mask. He then posed for the cameras with his thumbs up, gave a phony salute, and then stated: "Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life." Finally, he entered the White House to directly put the lives of those he interacted with at risk.
If only he had led by example — told the American people how lethal the virus could be, urged the citizens to take precautions by wearing masks and social distancing. Trump has not been a positive role model, nor has he set a good example. He has shown no humility or remorse for his denial of the impact of the disease. I don't even believe that Trump has displayed any respect for the 300,000-plus Americans who have died during this pandemic. Trump's shameful behavior reinforces my conviction that he is the worst president in U.S. history!
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
