Dear Editor: My husband and I just returned from a wonderful vacation with our children and grandchildren. Sadly, we soon learned about the death of Sen. John McCain. It made me think about the type of country our children will inherit when we lose a decent and respectful man willing to compromise, debate civilly, and stand up for people unable to stand up for themselves.
Unlike the current amoral and narcissistic occupant of the White House, John McCain was a wonderful role model and a true hero. I hope Donald Trump's insincere tweet of sympathy will be blotted from the historical record. McCain had already banned Trump from his memorial service. Fortunately, the senator had spoken out in the past year criticizing Trump's deplorable performance at Helsinki and his mishandling of numerous human rights issues.
Millions of Americans retained their health care benefits because of McCain's courageous vote on the Senate floor. In the midst of our current angry, hateful and divisive environment, the senator was a fierce competitor willing to compromise and accept the greater good above his own. Perhaps an effect of John McCain's death will be a call for a return to decency, integrity and honor. For the sake of my grandchildren, I hope this is the outcome.
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
