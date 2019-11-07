Dear Editor:
An open letter to Karen Pence:
I have observed the Trump administration for the past two-and-a-half years. It seems to me that you are the most level-headed, humane and compassionate member of this group.
You need to whisper in your husband's ear: "Mike, Donald Trump is destroying our country!" The national debt is out of control. Our farmers are suicidal because their markets have been destroyed. We are approving a heartless immigration policy. Trump's stubborn disregard for the findings of our intelligence agencies is endangering American security. The rollback on our climate regulations will diminish the quality of the world we leave to our children and grandchildren. Because of no common-sense gun control legislation, people are dying in schools, mosques, movie theaters and parking lots.
Above all, what frightens me most are the cruel tweets and unrelenting bullying at Donald Trump's rallies.
Karen, please urge your husband to join you in courageously speaking up and taking a stand against this foolish president!
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.