Mary Lou Reisch: It is never too late to be kind to others

Dear Editor: The other day I saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar interviewed. I took note of the shirt he was wearing which read: “Make a friend that doesn’t look like you … you might change the world.” It made me do some self examination. Do I build a cocoon around myself to include only like minded, racially similar people? Do I notice when others are suffering or struggling with personal demons?
Perhaps kindness may be the most important tool to spread love and acceptance within our society. George Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, articulately told the story of meeting George in a homeless shelter. He was kind to her at a time when she had lost hope. What about the anger and hate that must have been festering in the soul of Derek Chauvin? If Derek had experienced more kindness in his life, would he have held his knee on the neck of a handcuffed man until he was dead? I quote Ralph Waldo Emerson: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
