Dear Editor: If his attention span will allow, Donald Trump should find his way into the movie room at the White House and watch "Schindler's List." He might get a fuller appreciation of the perils and devastation in the lives of refugees. It has been 25 years since Steven Spielberg created his masterpiece, which won seven Academy Awards. This important film shines a light on cruelty, bigotry, hate, discrimination, and religious degradation. From Oskar Schindler we learn about empathy, humility, courage and love. In gratitude for saving their lives, the Jews had the gold from their extracted teeth melted down to make a ring for Schindler. The inscription read: "Whoever saves one life saves the world entire." This message of compassion and decency would be beneficial for Donald Trump.
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
