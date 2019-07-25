Dear Editor: The current news describing the sexual exploitation of vulnerable teenage girls has shocked my conscience. Who are these rich and powerful New York and Palm Beach, well-connected, high society guys who are convinced they can buy their way out of due justice for their vile behavior? As the grandmother of two beautiful adolescent girls, I feel these pedophiles are the personification of evil. There are many issues that concern me as we move toward the presidential election in 2020 — the economy, environment, health care, education, addiction treatment and prescription drug pricing. But after all these disgusting injustices have been revealed, I have concluded that the candidate who will get my vote must above all be ethical. "What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world and suffer the loss of his soul?!"
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
