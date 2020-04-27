Mary King: Republicans disregard human life, safety

Dear Editor: As a registered nurse (RN), I am continually appalled at the blatant disregard for human life and safety that is repeatedly exhibited by the Republican legislators.

To blithely say "it's safe to vote" while dressed in more PPE than health care workers have is asinine and just further demonstrates just how far removed the GOP is from the reality of the situation.

The continual attacks at Gov. Evers (seemingly based solely on the fact that he is a Democrat) are in no way, shape, or form any type of so-called leadership' If they were truly leaders, they would be working FOR the citizens of this state and not for their own private interests or running to the courts to solve issues that they created. Gov. Evers is doing the best job possible under extraordinary circumstances, and the fact that he is met with obstruction after obstruction by the state GOP is, well, again, appalling.

I was further disheartened to read the that the folks of Burlington will likely continue to safeguard Mr. Vos in his elected capacity. Maybe he's the so-called nice guy on a personal level, but that should not be the basis to his elected position.