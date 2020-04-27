Mary King: Republicans disregard human life, safety

Dear Editor: As a registered nurse (RN), I am continually appalled at the blatant disregard for human life and safety that is repeatedly exhibited by the Republican legislators.
To blithely say "it's safe to vote" while dressed in more PPE than health care workers have is asinine and just further demonstrates just how far removed the GOP is from the reality of the situation.
The continual attacks at Gov. Evers (seemingly based solely on the fact that he is a Democrat) are in no way, shape, or form any type of so-called leadership' If they were truly leaders, they would be working FOR the citizens of this state and not for their own private interests or running to the courts to solve issues that they created. Gov. Evers is doing the best job possible under extraordinary circumstances, and the fact that he is met with obstruction after obstruction by the state GOP is, well, again, appalling.
I was further disheartened to read the that the folks of Burlington will likely continue to safeguard Mr. Vos in his elected capacity. Maybe he's the so-called nice guy on a personal level, but that should not be the basis to his elected position.
Quite frankly, the fact that God knows how many citizens have now been needlessly exposed to COVID-19 — and will die from that unnecessary exposure while exercising their right to vote demonstrates he is not a "nice guy." Since the legislators like to go to court, how about family members sue members of the Legislature for wrongful death since they reversed the governor's mandate to delay the election and place folks in harm's way?
Mr. Vos and his accomplice, Mr. Fitzgerald, have demonstrated a complete lack of leadership qualities in the past, and particularly in light of this deadly disease. It is evident they no more care for the citizens they represent, much less any one else in this state, otherwise they would set aside political differences and work toward common goals.
Stay safe — stay home!
Mary King
Rothschild
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!