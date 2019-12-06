Dear Editor: I am coordinating a benefit for Ken Holdorf of Marinette on Dec. 7 at Madison's Wil-Mar Center. Why am I taking the time to help a candidate in Marinette?
Sure, I grew up in northeastern Wisconsin. But more than that , we are at a major crossroads. People are realizing we must work across gerrymandered boundaries if democracy and therefore clean water are to survive.
Ken Holdorf is running in the 89th Assembly District, gerrymandered perfectly for incumbent John Nygren. Ken helped us hold a nonpartisan forum in a voting site in the Village of Howard. That village had been sliced into four Assembly districts, one of which was the 89th. Residents were furious when they found out over 200 people had been given the wrong Assembly ballots in 2018 because of the confusing gerrymandering.
I thank the Dane County area for responding warmly with over 40 co-sponsors of Saturday’s event despite the miles separating us. State legislators co-sponsoring our supper and auction include Sens. Fred Risser and Mark Miller, and Reps. Chris Taylor, Gary Hebl and Jonathan Brostoff. Ald. Marsha Rummel and County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla are also among the 40-plus co-sponsors. The auction will include photography produced by James Rowen and Michael Kienitz, along with my own.
PFAS pollution is a major concern both in Dane County and in the 89th since much of this fire-fighting foam was manufactured there and is poisoning its wells. Both areas understand how sulfide mining would be toxic for Wisconsin.
Let us work together for the promise of our state Constitution: voting districts that are as compact and as respecting of county and municipal lines as practical. United we will not be defeated. Make new friends at Wil-Mar, 953 Jenifer Street on Dec. 7 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Mary Kay Baum
Ridgeway
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.