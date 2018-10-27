Dear Editor: Here I am living in Ridgeway, happily working in the woods as a volunteer steward of the Ridgeway Pine Relict State Natural Area. Yet, now I am volunteering daily on an Assembly race way up by Marinette. Why?
As an invite for a fundraiser this Thursday evening emphasizes, we are interdependent, especially for clean water.
My parents wanted everyone to watch "Grapes of Wrath" again to remember how our policy mistakes matter. My dad used conservation methods on our Grand Chute Township family dairy farm. We knew what happens here does not stay here.
Look at sulfide mining. The cyanide and sulfuric acid left from mining tiny specks of gold or copper by pulverizing solid sulfide rock does not stay still up north. No, it blows away in the wind and/or flows into rivers and groundwater downstream to some of us — and potentially into the Great Lakes.
Unfortunately, this is also a metaphor for what happens politically. The last re-election of John Nygren from a rural Assembly District 89 along the Menominee River affected all of us. He was named chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee. From there he pushed hard for the demise of Wisconsin's longstanding "prove-it-first" law regarding sulfide mining. He redefined wetlands to allow more development. He led enacting a brutally gerrymandered redistricting map — one he says he would vote for again, even after so many studies show it is among the most unfair in the country.
Well, what happens in the 89th Assembly District does not stay in the 89th Assembly District. Nor will it on Nov. 6. I am fundraising for water-protecting candidate Ken Holdorf. See www.holdorf4assembly.com/
Mary Kay Baum
former Dane County Board supervisor & former Madison School Board member
Ridgeway
