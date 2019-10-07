Dear Editor: There is not much going on right now in the F-35 fight. It is as if it ended last week. We still need some things to happen. A noise study that tells us the amount of noise we currently live under with the daily/nightly flights of commercial and military. More comments being written. Did we really need another 30 days to gather more comments? There are no community meetings happening to invite questions or hear from the public on this issue. There is no resolution being written by the County Board of Supervisors, a letter signed by half the board is all we got. What we do have is have daily calls to Sen. Baldwin's office to see if she has changed her mind. Emailing. Threads on Nextdoor. Over 500 lawn signs. There is also focus on PFAS use in fire foam (which should be banned at the federal level) and should be cleaned up at Truax before any construction. We do not want the F-35s in Madison.
Mary Jo Walters
Madison
