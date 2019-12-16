Mary Jo Walters: How can Dane County officials stand with an F-35 supporter?

Dear Editor: A recent Facebook post from Dane County Board Supervisor Yogesh Chawla showed photos of an event for Ken Holdorf hosted by Mary Kay Baum. I was sickened by the photos of the pro-F-35 state Sen. Mark Miller. If I had known this event was happening, I would have gladly attended in protest of Mark Miller being there. We need to pressure these politicians everywhere they go. The living hell that Miller is creating for those who live in his district is inexcusable and just plain wrong.
Because the Democrats and Republicans are working together on PFAS around the state, how the senator's support of the military goes ignored by other politicians themselves is beyond me. And as Mary Kay Baum writes, "Let us work together." How anyone could take a selfie with an F-35 supporter proves I don't understand politics. This is not an issue we can come together on. You're either for or against the F-35s.
I'd like to hear Ken Holdorf's view on the basing issue. Because as we know, very few legislators voted against the resolution that supported the F-35s at Truax. How would have Ken Holdorf voted? Please join us in protest against Sen. Mark Miller's decision to support basing the F-35s in Madison. We will gather at American Family Insurance National Headquarters for the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change where the senator is speaking, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mary Jo Walters
Madison
