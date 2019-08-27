Dear Editor: Since Aug. 9, I have been reading the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) about the proposed flights of F-35As over Madison skies. The EIS is over 1,000 pages and available online. It might be simple enough at this point to read the Draft F-35A EIS Executive Summary August 2019, and come to the Sept. 12 meeting and just write NO! Instead, hold a sign that just says NO at an event. There are some opportunities coming up: Wisconsin Pledge of Resistance is organizing an action on the sidewalk outside of Tammy Baldwin’s office, 30 W. Mifflin St., Thursday Aug. 29 at noon.
Next Door, a neighborhood website, currently has an active thread called F-35 noise will make 132 homes uninhabitable. There are hundreds of comments and links that are added daily. Most people express concern and worry. Madison’s alders and the mayor weighed in and have gathered staff to read and make comments. Other representatives are making and inviting comments, but only a few are voicing their opposition.
Its only with a groundswell of opposition we will be able to reverse the decision to bring the jets here. Last week, a small group alerted the media and attended and spoke out at the Airport Commission meeting where the Air National Guard explained the Sept. 12 event, when the United States Air Force will present and listen to the public’s concerns about the EIS. The final deadline for comments is Sept. 27.
Mary Jo Walters
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.