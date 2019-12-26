Mary Jo Walters: Governor's climate change task force should look at military emissions

Dear Editor: To Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes: Thank you for your recent column about climate change. You wrote about climate change and the changes needed in some sectors but not all. I realize you just returned from Madrid and met people from all around the world. But you completely left out the U.S. military and National Guard in Wisconsin and specifically in Dane County where a proposal to bring in 18 F-35s is sitting on the table. Talk about those local emissions. This past Thursday, NO F-35 Action Faction passed out a flyer that explains how much emission comes from the military. We were told that each staff member would get a copy. Maybe you didn't see the handout, a letter to the governor on one side. We need to make the connection between climate change and the U.S. military to make the changes that are necessary to have the planet remain habitable.
We would also like to hear a lot more about local economies and emissions too. We have many excellent examples here in Wisconsin from whom to draw inspiration and policy. For example, Driftless Organics and the CSA model.
We hope the next task force meeting is held in a public space so that more of the public feel welcomed and invited to attend, especially to groups and the climate crisis. There was no media from the governor's office on this event taking place. And why did you wait two hours to let the public in five at time at Thursday's Climate Change Task Force meeting at American Family Insurance Headquarters, 10 miles from the Capitol?
We look forward to the work that the task force will get done. Please include the military as one of the pollution sources as you plan for a better future, hopefully before August.
Mary Jo Walters
Madison
