Mary Jo Biebl-Yahnke: Wisconsin should have postponed its election

Dear Editor: The elections should have been postponed in Wisconsin on April 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The process of how this was done was a travesty. Voters should be aware of what some of those who hold power in this state will do to maintain their power, showing little concern for the health and well-being of the people in Wisconsin.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

After Gov. Evers ordered the postponement of Tuesday's primary election until June, Wisconsin's Republican state legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, immediately asked the state Supreme Court to block Evers' executive order. The court, meeting virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, quickly did so, voting 4-2 on partisan lines, with one member abstaining because he is on the ballot Tuesday.

The state Supreme Court did not meet in person, yet it's acceptable to go ahead to send people to the polls.

I was one of the volunteers on Tuesday for 13 hours to help with the voting process. It was a privilege to help but postponement of the primary would have better served the people in Wisconsin.

Mary Jo Biebl-Yahnke

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.