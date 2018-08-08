Dear Editor: While I respect and agree with many of Mike McCabe's positions, I won't vote for him in the primary. The reason? He is the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate who will not support the leading Democratic candidate if he doesn't win the race.
McCabe's own movement, Blue Jean Nation, says, "Citizen-centered, people-powered politics, that's the point. How do you do that? From the ground up, with plain people leading the way."
So, if the people choose someone else Aug. 14, he apparently won't respect the decision of plain people by helping the winning candidate become the governor. Sounds like a contradiction to me.
Mary J. Conroy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.