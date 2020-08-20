Mary Hoeft: Trump doesn't hide his contempt for women

Dear Editor: “Loser!” “Low life!” “Dog!” Words Donald Trump uses to describe brilliant, accomplished women. Why would President Trump treat women with such disrespect? Is it because he is a misogynist?
Fifty women in Congress think so. They signed an open letter accusing him of demonstrating contempt for women who “dare to speak truth to power.” Let’s take a look at a few of the women Donald Trump has tried to bring down.
Maxine Waters is in her 15th term in Congress, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, and the most senior of 12 black women currently serving in Congress. What derogatory statement did Trump use to define Maxine Waters? “An extraordinarily low IQ person.”
Carmen Yulin Cruz is mayor of San Juan. In the wake of two hurricanes that took the lives of thousands in Puerto Rico, Cruz became a spokesperson for her suffering people. In response, Trump labelled her leadership a “Horror Show!”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is one of the nation’s top bankruptcy experts and the driving force behind the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Trump calls her “Goofy” and “Pocahontas.”
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. senator, former Secretary of State, winner of the popular vote for president in 2016. Trump calls her a “Nasty Woman.”
Kamala Harris, former San Francisco district attorney, former California attorney general, U.S. senator, Senate Judiciary Committee, and Joe Biden’s powerful choice for VP. For Harris, “Nasty Woman” wasn’t enough. Trump tripled down, calling her a “Nasty, Nasty, Nasty Woman.”
Working-class white women in Wisconsin gave Trump the votes he desperately needed to win our state in 2016. Four years later, those same women are beginning to understand it would be in their worst interest to vote for a man who demonstrates such loathing for women.
Mary Hoeft
Rice Lake
