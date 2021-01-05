Mary Hoeft: Barron County restorative justice program sets an example

Dear Editor: On May 25, 2020, the day George Floyd died at the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin, his cry for help rang out across our country. Barron County Restorative Justice Programs (BCRJP) is an answer to his cry.
BCRJP, a program of Goodwill NCW, is among the nation's most comprehensive rural restorative justice programs. Restorative conference facilitators bring victims of nonviolent crime face to face with their offenders. Offenders, frequently referred to this program by law enforcement, who respond to their victims’ demand to be made whole again, can avoid incarceration.
More than 10,000 residents of Barron County have participated in a restorative conference. A study conducted eight years after restorative conferencing began in Barron County found that juvenile arrests were lower than those in all of Wisconsin's remaining 71 counties combined.
Barron County Circuit Court requires DUI recipients to attend a victim impact panel where speakers share stories of loved ones whose lives have been taken by intoxicated drivers. A 2019 study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that Barron County, over a 3-year period, recorded the lowest number of alcohol-related driving deaths in the state.
Monika Audette, program operations leader for BCRJP, and I recently co-authored a book describing BCRJP’s life-saving programs. Working hand-in-hand with law enforcement, BCRJP strives to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens-both victims and offenders.
Community leaders searching for programs that respond to our nation’s cry for police reform can find a response in our book, From "A Single Pebble: Barron County Restorative Justice Programs," available at Amazon Books. All proceeds go to BCRJP.
Mary Hoeft
Rice Lake
