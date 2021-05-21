Mary Fritz: Inquiry should include false accusations of clergy

Dear Editor: Attorney General Josh Kaul’s recent announcement to conduct an inquiry into clergy's and faith leaders’ abuse in Wisconsin, for the purpose of allowing survivors of abuse to have access to victim services for healing and to bring about accountability, is justified.
However, only half of the inquiry “equation” is addressed in Kaul’s initiative. How do we bring about needed services for healing and accountability to clergy who have often been falsely accused of abuse as a result of an alleged victim seeking financial gain, public attention, revenge or having some mental illness? Seldom, if ever, are there references to the countless stories of fraud. David Pierre Jr., creator of the TheMediaReport.com and author of several books regarding Catholic Church sex abuse cases, references with facts and evidence hundreds of cases of false accusations made by alleged victims with motives for personal gain.
I would encourage Kaul, in anticipation of his bid for reelection, to read Pierre’s findings.
Mary Fritz
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.