Dear Editor: His hidden tax returns will show he never paid the government. Greenland was never for sale. Mexico was never going to pay for the wall. His inauguration crowd was not even close to the largest in history. Immigrants were never invading our country in hordes. Climate change is real and accelerating beyond predictions. China will not pick up the cost of U.S. tariffs. Hurricane Dorian was never expected to reach Alabama.
It's the Trump alternative presidency — a man who insults, stereotypes, and belittles — a man most people would not want in their home — who has taken the presidency from the Swamp to the Cesspool. Fact-checkers have documented over 12,000 false Trump statements. His tsunami of lies drains resources from our government, both by his party — to conceal, defend, protect, and sometimes deny, and by the opposition - to counter, correct, refute, and express disbelief. He dominates the media dialogue with irresponsible tweets, followed by dueling commentary.
His personality and appearance are cringe worthy by standards he inflicts on others. He has a limited grasp of reality beyond his narcissism, being the Chosen One. His frequent forced grin looks peculiar. The long red tie and ill-fitting suits are tasteless, compared to previous presidents. His hair is a peculiar combination of the '50s ducktail cut and a balding comb-over, held in place by industrial strength hairspray.
Late-night talk show hosts have an abundance of reality-based jokes. Scary thing is — humor just temporarily relieves the gravity of our peril.
Mary Foote
Madison
