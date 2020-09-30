 Skip to main content
Mary E. Graham: Waiting for unemployment determination is torture

Dear Editor: I share Gov. Evers' concerns regarding the unemployment benefit backlog. Waiting for a determination on my eligibility has been pure torture. The length of time one is expected to live on zero income is ridiculous! I've been waiting since June! My credit rating is ruined. My job search is dismal. What can we, the people, do to protect ourselves from getting our cars repossessed, and our credit cards going to collections?

We need things to change NOW!

Mary E. Graham

Milwaukee

