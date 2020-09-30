Mary E. Graham: Waiting for unemployment determination is torture

Dear Editor: I share Gov. Evers' concerns regarding the unemployment benefit backlog. Waiting for a determination on my eligibility has been pure torture. The length of time one is expected to live on zero income is ridiculous! I've been waiting since June! My credit rating is ruined. My job search is dismal. What can we, the people, do to protect ourselves from getting our cars repossessed, and our credit cards going to collections?
We need things to change NOW!
Mary E. Graham
Milwaukee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!