Dear Editor: Please help Marlon Anderson get his job back.
It is shocking to think he would lose his job because he was appropriately standing up for himself in the face of someone being a racist. Losing his job over this is unconscionable.
Mary Daniels
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.